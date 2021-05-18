Android 12 brings a redesigned UI, but it also pushes forward privacy as a goal of the platform. Now, Android 12 is introducing a Privacy Dashboard among other features.

To help you manage permissions in one place, the Privacy Dashboard in Android 12 shows what apps are using your location, camera, microphone, and other sensitive data on one page. The Dashboard shows all apps using this data, including Google’s apps.

The new OS includes a Privacy Dashboard where you will see a timeline of when apps accessed your camera, microphone, or device location. We’ve also added indicators that show when your camera or microphone are in use, as well as easy toggles to disable access to both across your device. And you can now choose to share your approximate location with an app instead of a precise one.

Beyond the Dashboard, Android 12 is also adding a new pair of indicators for when an app is using your camera or microphone. Quick settings toggles in Android 12 will also allow users to quickly block access to the camera and mic for the entire system.





Developing…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: