Google today confirmed what’s been needed for a long time – a major update to its Wear OS platform. Now, Samsung is essentially confirming plans to launch a Wear OS smartwatch after months of rumors.

During its I/O 2021 keynote, Google announced that Wear OS would be getting its “biggest update ever” in a project that entailed a collaboration with Fitbit as well as Samsung. It wasn’t said on stage, but the implication was clear that Samsung would be launching products with Wear OS.

In a blog post, Samsung confirms plans to release a “new… smartwatch experience” in the coming months. The company further teases that support for this new experience will continue “long into the future,” something that, sadly, needs to be said with Google at the helm.

We’re excited to bring a new, powerful, and refined smartwatch experience to our users in the coming months – and long into the future. So watch this space, there’s more coming soon.

Of course, we already know what product the company is referring to. Rumors and reports have been going around for months now about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series being powered by Wear OS, and without saying it directly, Samsung has just confirmed it.

