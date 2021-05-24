Doodle for Google 2021 national finalists selected [Gallery]

Earlier this month, week-long US voting to select five Doodles from 54 submissions to get on Google.com closed. The company today announced the Doodle for Google 2021 finalists.

In January, Google opened the annual K-12 contest for creating a Doodle that gets featured on its US homepage. Entries for the “I am strong because…” theme were accepted until March 5 following a brief extension, and a Doodle from each state/territory was then selected.

The public has since voted on the best Doodle in the following grade groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12. A panel of Google executives and judges will finally pick the national winner from those five Doodles:

Dav Pilkey: Award-winning author and illustrator

Peter CottonTale: Grammy Award-winning Producer and Artist

Tabatha Rosproy: 2020 National Teacher of the Year

As national finalists, our student winners will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware for the school year and some fun Googley swag. Check out their artwork, along with all 54 of the state winners on our website gallery.

K-3 — Arizona: “I am strong because I have an imagination. With my imagination I make my parents laugh and help them through hard times.”

4-5 — Oregon: “In this Doodle, I choose to represent strength found in nature using origami. For example, hummingbirds, the smallest bird in the world, can beat their wings 40 times in the blink of an eye! Nature is a gift where I derive my strength. I must appreciate and care for it.”

6-7 — Rhode Island: “My Doodle shows my grandma and I, connected by one of the only ways of communicating at this time. It’s meant to represent doing your best to be kind and stay strong for others, with the different symbols showing other places I see this strength every day.”

8-9 — Puerto Rico: “I am strong because I got through scoliosis surgery. That’s the scar decorating my back. All the canvases that I painted show I grew stronger. Now I’m coming to terms with who I am, and look past my flaws. I may not seem strong, but I am. In my own special way, just like everyone else.”

10-12 — Kentucky: “I am strong because I have hope. I once asked my father how he overcame obstacles and became who he wanted to be. He replied, ‘Hope, hope keeps me strong.’ After I unexpectedly lost him at 13 due to a heart attack, it helped me overcome grief and support other children who lost loved ones.”

