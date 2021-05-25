Google Photos now offers prints through 7-Eleven in Japan

As storage changes loom, Google Photos is expanding its print offerings in Japan. Starting this week, Google Photos users in the country can get prints from 7-Eleven.

Confirmed on Twitter and an official blog post this week, Google announced the partnership with 7-Eleven that will enable same-day prints in Japan. The service is available nationwide now and works a bit differently from how it does in the US.

In Japan, Google Photos prints at 7-Eleven see users select the photo or photos they’d like to print. Then a reservation number and PIN appear on the screen, which can be used to pick up the photos from a Fuji Xerox multi-copy machine at a nearby 7-Eleven. Up to 10 photos can be printed per order.

The method is simple. Select the photo you want to print with Google Photos and tap [Order Print] to display the reservation number and PIN. After that, you can print the photo by entering the print reservation number and PIN displayed on the app on the multi-copy machine installed at your nearest 7-Eleven and paying for it. You can select up to 10 photos in one order.

Prints from Google Photos were first announced in 2019 in the United States with prints available at stores such as CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart in 4 x 6, 5 x 7, and 8 x 10 sizes.

