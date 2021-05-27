Following an update that Google rolled out yesterday, some Nest Learning Thermostats are turning on/off AC systems every few minutes. Version 6.1.1-2 looks to be responsible for the issue, but it’s unclear how widespread the problem is.

The issue first emerged on Wednesday following a Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd-generation) update to version 6.1.1-2 (from 6.1-9). Google’s thermostat is turning off air conditioning and then displaying a “delay 4 min” message. The AC will start back up only to shut down again after 3-4 minutes, though one report says it’s happening every “few seconds.” This could cause some long-term issues with cooling.

A handful of owners are affected. One user ended up installing another thermostat running the old software and has not faced any issues since.

However, it does not seem all Nest Learning Thermostats on 6.1.1-2 are affected as one member of our team is not encountering this AC issue.

Those impacted have contacted support to no avail, but a Google Community Manager has reached out today to two people affected to gather additional information for the team.

