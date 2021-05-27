OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 and 11.0.8.12 are now rolling out for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T respectively and bringing the May 2021 security patch to the stable update channel.

Let’s first say that OnePlus has really started to at least try and get devices updated within the month that security patches are first made publicly available. There is still a long way to go before past problems are resolved but at least recently, the updates appear to have increased in frequency, which is always good to see.

Back to OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 and 11.0.8.12 (11.0.8.13 in EU and India). These updates have been confirmed as rolling out in a series of posts over on the Official OnePlus Forums1 — as is often the case. The changelog is very similar for both devices with the May 2021 security patch being a very welcome addition, alongside some notable software fixes and tweaks.

A prominent fix is for the camera and OnePlus Gallery app, as some complained that after taking an image it would not be saved to their devices. We can imagine this would be incredibly frustrating if you capture a really special moment, only to have it disappear after the shutter button has been pressed. OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 also includes some wireless charging tweaks for the OnePlus 8 Pro, while UI issues with the Phone app across both updates — including OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 — should now be resolved.

You can check out the full changelogs for all three OnePlus 8 series devices below:

System Improved the wireless charging stability and user experience (OP 8 Pro Only) Improved the smoothness while sliding on the home screen Fixed the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu Fixed the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Gallery Fixed the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected Fixed the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode

Phone Fixed the occasional issue of opening up the contact card failure Fixed the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call

Messages Fixed the occasional failure to edit a message (OnePlus 8/8 Pro only)

Network Improved network performance







The updates should be rolling out right now in India and North America, with European regions expected in the coming days. Our advice for impatient owners wanting to get OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 or 11.0.8.13 on your OnePlus 8 or 8T is to check Oxygen Updater and sideload the ~350MB update .zip file manually.

