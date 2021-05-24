After its launch in 2019, the OnePlus TV series has expanded considerably with more affordable models. Now, OnePlus TV is sold in a 40-inch size too.

The latest addition to the OnePlus TV lineup launches this week as a part of the more affordable collection. The new version, 40Y1, expands the “Y-Series,” which also includes 32-inch and 43-inch models. This panel is another 1080p option that runs on top of Android TV. Specifically, it’s running on Android TV 9, as Android Authority points out, not the newer Android 10 or 11-based releases.

Despite being a bit out of date, the Android TV build on this device includes support for apps from the Play Store, the custom OnePlus remote controls, and more. OnePlus also points out that the TV has a 93% screen-to-body ratio for its 60Hz panel and 20W speakers. It’s also got two HDMI ports, Ethernet, USB, Bluetooth 5, and 2.4GHz WiFi.

Enjoy immersive visuals with equally exciting audio on the OnePlus Y Series 100 cm (40) Full HD LED Smart Android TV that comes with a number of innovative features. This home entertainment appliance features 93% Colour Gamut for lifelike vibrant visuals, a Gamma Engine for high-quality viewing, and Dolby Audio for an enhanced sound experience.

The 40-inch version of the OnePlus TV will be available on May 26 on Flipkart exclusively in India. The TV will cost ₹21,999 — just over $300 USD.

