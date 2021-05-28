After launching the ROG Phone 5 in the United States this week, Asus is now working on updates for a few devices. Asus is currently rolling out minor updates for several devices that deliver newer Android security updates and bug fixes.

Spotted by XDA, these new updates from Asus apply to ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip, ZenFone 6, ROG Phone 5, and ROG Phone 3. They’re all fairly minor updates in the grand scheme of things, but what’s encouraging is that Asus is putting forth some effort with new Android security updates. It’s not nearly at the level of Samsung or Google, but it’s better than nothing.

Aside from added security, these updates contain a couple of other highlights. ROG Phone 5, for example, patches an issue that caused an echo during phone calls. ROG Phone 3 also fixes a problem with HDMI output on certain monitors. You can view the full changelog for each device below.

ZenFone 8/Flip — 30.11.51.50

Optimized Phone call quality

Improved camera quality

Improved system stability

Enabled VoLTE on Telekom (Germany)

Enabled VoLTE on Tele2 (Russia)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on O2 (Czech Republic)

ROG Phone 5 — 18.0840.2104.47

Updated Android security patch to 2021-04

Fixed issue where 5G connection would unintentionally be regulated by system mode

Fixed the icon cropping problem in App Drawer landscape mode

Fixed the occasional popping problem of advertisements in the game

Correct the narrative error in the protection clause of the privacy homepage

Fixed the problem of too small Chinese text in photo album editing

Fixed an issue with abnormal temperature display in Armoury Crate

Fix issue where account sync would not automatically re-enable after changing system modes

Fixed occasional failure to sleep or wake up the machine by pressing the power button

Fixed issue with echo during calls

Fixed issue, so the accessory case for Zenfone does not appear in search settings

Fixed an issue where the refresh rate for Chrome was locked when opening YouTube in a window

Fixed an issue where notifications were displayed abnormally when calling with WeChat

ROG Phone 3 — 17.0823.2104.147

Enabled VoLTE/VoWIFI on MTS (Russia).

Updated to April 2021 Android security patch

Fixed occasional Launcher keep crash

Fixed the issue where the screen cannot be output through HDMI to ASUS MG279Q monitor

Updated APN list

ZenFone 6 — 18.0610.2104.145

Updated Android security patch

Updated APN version

Fixed the problem that the status bar cannot slide out when playing videos or games in full screen

