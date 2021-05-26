Asus ROG Phone 5 arrives in the United States for $999

If gaming is the most important thing you do on your smartphone, Asus has the option for you. Following its reveal earlier this year, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has just arrived in the United States with a hefty price tag in tow.

Asus ROG Phone 5 delivers one heck of a package for Android-based gamers. The device offers up a 6.78-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate to keep games running at full speed and looking silky smooth. That’s with a Snapdragon 888 under the hood, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. The device also uses “AirTriggers” on the body to add additional controls in games that don’t rely on the touchscreen itself.

The ultrasonic AirTriggers— one of the most-loved features of ROG Phone — are still here, with support for all your favorite gestures. ROG Phone 5 supports an unprecedented total of 10 different motion controls, so you can easily pick the moves to fit your game.

Notably, ROG Phone 5 isn’t being sold in the US in its “Ultimate” variety. At least, not yet. For the time being, the only variant available is the black 256GB/16GB model, and it asks for a $999 price tag. The device is available exclusively from Asus’ own store. In the US, the device is officially compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

