All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google Pixel Buds dropping to $119 alongside various Fitbit offers from $100. Plus, score Nokia’s new 5.4 Android Smartphone for $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Buds on sale for $119

eBay currently offers the latest-generation Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $119. Regularly $179 from Google and B&H, today’s offer is $50 in savings and beat our previous mention by $10.

Alongside built-in voice control via Google’s Assistant, these truly wireless earbuds feature up to 5 hours of battery life that expands to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beamforming mics for “clear calls” and 12mm dynamic drivers are joined by “adaptive sound technology” that “automatically adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments.” An ideal companion for causal listening and the gym, they also sport a 3-point anchor system to keep things snug and in place.

Fitbit Versa 3 drops to $200 alongside Charge 4/SE from $100

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for $200 in several styles. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen to date, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the third-best price overall.

Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There are also built-in Assistant and Alexa features, as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can also get all of the details in our hands-on coverage. Check out Fitbit Charge 4/SE deals from $100, as well.

Nokia’s new 5.4 Android Smartphone is down to $200

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone for $200. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking a the first notable price cut at Amazon alongside an all-time low at the retailer. Today’s discount comes within $20 of the best price we’ve seen overall and is still a rare chance to save on the recently-launched handset.

Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 arrives with a hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back, there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack.

