OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 is now rolling out for the OnePlus Nord with a slew of camera tweaks and that all-important May 2021 security patch.

The first stable update since March — yes, March — OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 is fairly long overdue but it’s an important update for the affordable OnePlus device. We’re expecting a follow-up in the coming months, which might push the OG Nord down the update pecking order, making this even more integral given the scattergun approach OnePlus has had with older devices previously.

Worries aside, the OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update was confirmed as rolling out via the Official OnePlus Forums. Most of the software fixes are focused upon the camera software, with Nightscape mode getting special attention when using the Tripod mode. Videos that exhibit frame drops are also addressed, while there are some other important tweaks to how the Flash works and lag when switching to the selfie camera in the Time-lapse mode.

There are some System level fixes too, but not too many of note. Call logs should no longer exhibit a weird issue whereby missed calls could be incorrectly labelled as answered on another device. Some problematic widgets are also getting some attention with the OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update too. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Fixed the issue that the card coupon is not available as a widget Fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Network Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

Camera Fixed the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode Fixed the issue that Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact Fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios Fixed the delay issue when switching to the front camera under Time-lapse mode

File Manager Fixed abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage



OxygneOS 11.1.1.3 is rolling out from today in an incremental fashion, so it could be a few days before you able to grab the ~400MB update on your device. Some users over on the OnePlus Forums have confirmed that the OTA is already available via Oxygen Updater if you are impatient and happy to sideload the .zip file manually.

