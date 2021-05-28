Samsung is one of the only brands pushing through when it comes to Android tablets, and now, it looks like the brand may have something literally big in the works. According to a customer survey, Samsung seems to be testing the waters on a 14.6-inch Android tablet.

Wow.

A series of posts on Naver reveal a customer survey sent out by Samsung that pretty strongly hints at one specific thing. The company appears to be working on a new Android tablet with flagship specs and a massive 14.6-inch display.

Specifically, the Samsung survey outlines, as pictured below, a tablet with a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 45W charging for a 12,000 mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and the same quad-speakers, dual-cameras (both sides, in this case), and S Pen support as the Galaxy Tab S7+. XDA speculates that a device like this could be called the “Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.”

Why is it “ridiculous?” It’s not because there’s no customer for this product. There surely is, especially with Samsung’s genuinely great DeX software layer. The biggest problem with this idea is really just the size. As we noted last year, a lot of popular Android apps on the 12-inch Tab S7+ were messy, and with those issues in mind, the situation would only get worse as the screen gets bigger. Could the trade-off be worthwhile? We’ll have to wait and see if this product ever comes to reality.

