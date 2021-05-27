After countless leaks, Samsung is finally officially announcing its latest pair of Android tablets. Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have arrived, and here’s what they bring to the table.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is modeled after the Galaxy Tab S7+, though obviously with a reduced cost. To get to the lower price point (which Samsung is not announcing at this point), the 12.4-inch display is downgraded from stunning OLED to a standard TFT LCD, though retaining the 2560 x 1600 resolution. Like the regular Tab S7+, this version includes an S Pen in the box to go with that huge canvas.

Android 11 ships out of the box, powered by an octa-core chip and up to 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, but the base model is 4GB/64GB. Both include microSD. There’s a huge 10,090mAh battery inside that even supports USB-C charging of up to 45W. 5G and LTE are also both supported on the cellular variants. There’s only one rear camera, an 8MP sensor, backed up by a front-facing 5MP fixed-focus selfie camera. Dual stereo speakers, compatibility with the “Book Cover Keyboard,” and four color options — black, silver, green, and pink — round out the package.

For consumers looking for even more ways to maximize their productivity, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has you covered. With Samsung DeX and a Book Cover Keyboard, you can use your tablet just like a laptop, transforming the UI to a PC-like experience while you power through your to-do list. And thanks to Second screen, you can transform your Galaxy Tab S7 FE into an additional display alongside your PC to expand your view, and get even more work done.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Lower down the totem pole, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite delivers a compact $159 Android tablet with fewer bells and whistles. It offers up an 8.7-inch TFT display at 1340 x 800. It also runs Android 11 with a lesser octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of storage on the base model. A higher-end model offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. microSD is available too. Finally, there’s a 5,100 mAh battery with 15W fast charging over USB-C.

There’s an LTE version of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the device includes a 2MP front-facing camera for video calls. An 8MP camera is also available on the back and dual stereo speakers round out the spec sheet. Unlike the Tab S7 FE, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack on this device, too.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price. With an 8.7–inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ultra-portable. Slim bezels around the display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite bring you closer to the stories when watching your favorite movies, shows, and playing games.

Samsung will launch the Tab A7 Lite in the United States on June 10 from its own online store and at major retailers.

