It seems like Samsung is doubling down on the design efforts debuted in Galaxy Buds Live and refined in this year’s Buds Pro. Ahead of launch, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have leaked, showing off the updated design in full and detailing the case, too.
Galaxy Buds 2 passed through the FCC last night as AllAboutSamsung highlights. Possibly inadvertently, that FCC listing published a few live images of the new earbuds.
While not exactly of the highest quality, this leak confirms that Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 will have a design that’s virtually identical to the Galaxy Buds Pro. That means a rounded overall shape with a silicone tip and visible contacts for the charging pins on the underside. This is good news, really, as the Buds Pro design is a big part of what made us enjoy them so much. They’re comfortable, stay seated in the ear well, and the silicone tips have a good seal. It remains to be seen exactly how close Buds 2 will be, but it looks like they’re in the same ballpark.
Also inspired by Buds Pro is the case of Buds 2. Samsung is using the same “squircle” design that’s been used on Pro and Buds Live.
Samsung is expected to announce these new earbuds around the same time as its new foldables, watches, and the Galaxy S21 FE. According to Ice Universe, the new Buds include “better” sound quality and “active noise reduction.”
