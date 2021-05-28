The Nvidia Shield TV may very well be the best-supported Android device of all time, and today, yet another update is rolling out. Shield TV 8.2.3 is showing up for some users with a new security patch and some feature adds, but also a problem on some units.

Spotted on Reddit and confirmed on the company’s forums, Shield Experience 8.2.3 is showing up for a handful of Shield TV owners this afternoon. The update is fairly minor, though. The biggest bits of news are an update for the security patch on board, bringing the device up to the April 2021 patch. Aside from that, Corsair owners will be glad to know that this update adds support for select “Slipstream Wireless” peripherals, including:

These accessories are enabled by a USB dongle but using a single dongle requires iCUE software on a PC or Mac. Shield TV 8.2.3 also improves “reconnection” for Control4 IP-based controllers and adds support for SCUF Infinity4PS, SCUF Impact, and SCUF Prestige controllers.

Unfortunately, this update is also proving difficult to install for some users. Multiple attempts have been needed for several Redditors to install the update, but one user found that clearing cached data on the device allows the install to go through. You can, of course, give that a shot, but we’d recommend waiting for Nvidia to issue a proper fix.

We’ve reached out to Nvidia for comment on the matter, but the company wasn’t immediately able to provide specifics for the situation. This article will be updated as more details are made available.

