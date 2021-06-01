Google TV appears to be getting ready to support separate profiles on its home page, complete with tailored recommendations.

Google TV Profiles

Since the launch of Google TV, an enhanced experience for Android TV which debuted with the newest Chromecast, it’s been possible to sign in with multiple Google Accounts. This has since been bolstered with Kids Profiles, which help only show content that is appropriate for a child’s age group.

However, even if you have multiple adults in the household signed in to your Google TV device, the home screen and its recommendations are personalized to the tastes of the primary account. When adding a new account today, you’re warned that “you won’t see recommendations for those accounts on the Google TV home screen,” but it seems this may soon be changing.

Within the latest update to the Google TV Home app — version 1.0.370, rolling out now via the Play Store — we find early preparations for full support for profiles on the home screen.

Add another account to this device to have their own personalized Google TV experience. You can manage existing accounts in Settings and then Accounts & Sign in

Despite having the new update installed, we were unable to spot Google TV’s improved profile support live on our Chromecasts, but work is clearly underway to better offer separate recommendations to members of the household.

Kids profile improvements

Similarly, the Google TV Home page may be getting ready for better support of kids profiles.

Create a separate space for a kid in your family with their favorite apps and content. You can manage existing accounts in Settings and then Accounts & Sign in

To help parents have more control over what their kids can and cannot see, Google TV is also working on a handy tutorial to show how to hide content from their children’s recommendations.

Hiding movies & TV shows

You don’t have any hidden content.

To hide movies and TV shows from [child’s name]’s home screen, press & hold on the content thumbnail and select ‘Hide’.

