With the company aiming for an August launch, Samsung has reportedly started the mass production of its next-generation, high-end foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Roland Quandt reports on WinFuture that Samsung has today, June 1, started mass production on the components needed to make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in “large numbers.” This apparently points to a launch within the next 60-90 days, in line with previous reports.

Starting mass production this close to launch would, for some other devices, be pretty late in the game. However, given the high price of the Fold 3 and the complexity of the foldable, Samsung is apparently only producing around a third of the quantity of what would be produced for the launch of devices that sell in larger quantities, like the Galaxy S21.

Notably, this report claims that while production is starting for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it has not yet started for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is rumored to be announced around the same time.

More on Samsung Foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: