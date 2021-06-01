Xiaomi has added yet another affordable Android TV set to its growing lineup with the introduction of the terribly named Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition.

The 40-inch Full HD set looks pretty good with fairly minimal bezels and a metal frame for a minimal aesthetic. Xiaomi is touting an impressive 93.7% screen-to-body ratio on the Mi TV 4A, which should hopefully help improve movie and TV show immersion. It utilizes the Amlogic Cortex A53 processor, with the Mali 450 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage.

It is capped at 60Hz, which might make it a no-go for gamers looking to take advantage of the higher refresh rates of the latest gaming consoles. However, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition does come with Android TV pre-installed. Images hint at a Google TV-like look and feel, but it will come in the Android 9 flavor with Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI slapped atop as standard, but you can opt for the vanilla Android TV experience should you wish.





In terms of the audio experience, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition includes two 10W speakers for a combined output of 20W, while DTS-HD support is present. You can also hook up headphones or speakers as a 3.5mm headphone jack provides audio out. Other hardware notables include SPDIF, two USB-A ports, and three HDMI ports to hook up just about any digital devices, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles you could wish for.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition also comes with — as you’d expect — Google Assistant support for voice controls and integration with your smart home. Unfortunately, it is limited to India and will go on sale from June 2 priced at just ₹23,999 or around $330. Even with an awful name, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition looks to be a real steal.

More on Xiaomi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: