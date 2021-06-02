All of today’s best deals are headlined by the TiVo Stream 4K Android TV media player at $29 alongside Google Pixel 3 XL from $180. Plus, those in search of a portable speaker to serenade them this summer can grab the Bose Soundlink Color II for $89. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Grab Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 XL while it’s on sale from $180

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $180. Down from its original $800 price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $35 and marks a new all-time low. And if that won’t be enough storage, you can also step up to the 128GB model for $200.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same.

TiVo Stream 4K media player packs Android TV for $29

Walmart currently offers the TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player for $29. Normally fetching $40 these days as you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low.

Bringing Dolby Vision and 4K HDR playback to your TV, TiVo’s Stream 4K is centered around Android TV and packs Google Assistant features. There’s also added TiVo functionality here to stand out from other streaming players, which brings shows from HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and other services into a centralized place. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker serenades you for $89

Bose is currently offering its Soundlink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $89. Down from the usual $129 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, is the best price of the year, and comes within $10 of the all-time low.

With summer on the horizon, the Bose SoundLink Color II will ensure you’re ready to rock out by the pool and just about anywhere else. Its rugged form-factor comes backed by IPX7 water resistance alongside 8-hour battery life for rocking out all day long. And if you want to create a wider soundstage, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% keyboard is a compact wireless hit [Video]

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: