Huawei has officially unveiled the firm’s first HarmonyOS-powered smartwatches in the form of the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro.

The wearable duo continues the original Huawei Watch lineage that originally ran Wear OS, with subsequent follow-ups coming with LiteOS pre-installed. Although this new OS will undoubtedly prove to be a major talking point, the main experience should remain familiar to previous Huawei wearables.

Both Huawei Watch 3 models tout 1.43-inch OLED displays that are capped at 60z with a 1,000-nit peak brightness also offered. The display is completely flat and flanked by two side bezel buttons — one a rotating crown and a flat push button.

Core differences between the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro include the usage of certain “premium” materials including a titanium crown. The Watch 3 is available in silver and black with leather, fabric, silicone, and metal bracelet straps available.





There are a number of sensors including an Sp02, heart rate, and a new temperature sensor. This allows you to track a number of key health metrics with the Huawei Watch 3 and the companion Huawei Health tracking app. Huawei touts over 100 workout modes with 17 core additions with a further 85 custom modes also included.

HarmonyOS will undoubtedly be the biggest talking point here, with third-party app support provided by this new platform. Apps can be downloaded directly from the AppGallery, but at the time of launch, the selection is fairly limited. Music streaming services are a notable omission at this early stage even with Bluetooth earbud connectivity support.

The battery for the Huawei Watch 3 is said to last up to three days, while the Watch 3 Pro offers up to five days of lifespan. Longevity can be extended if 4G LTE connections are disabled with the Pro 3 capable of up to 21 days between charges when using the long battery life mode.

You will be able to pick up the Huawei Watch 3 from June 18 priced at £349.99, while the Watch 3 Pro will be available from June 28 priced at £499.99.

