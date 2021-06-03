Spotify for Android bug hides playlists downloaded for offline playback from library

- Jun. 3rd 2021 8:46 am PT

Recent updates to Spotify have changed up the library tab in some major ways, most recently with an “Only You” feature. Unfortunately, though, the latest Spotify for Android update appears to hide downloaded playlists from view.

The official Spotify Support account on Twitter has replied to a few user complaints this week where playlists are disappearing from the library tab. PiunikaWeb also spotted reports of the problem through recent reviews of Spotify on the Google Play Store.

There’s plenty of good news here, though. For one, the problem doesn’t seem to be affecting all users. Even better, Spotify is aware of the issue and has a team working on a fix as we speak. It’s unclear if that fix will require a further app update or a server-side tweak, but in any case, affected Spotify users on Android should begin seeing downloaded playlists back on their library tab.

In the meantime, the only fix is to manually search for playlists that you’ve downloaded instead of accessing them through the tab. Recently-played collections may also appear on the home tab.

