Amongst a bevy of Wear OS announcements at Google I/O, Spotify has shared that their smartwatch app is getting enhanced with the ability to download music and podcasts.

One of the promises Google made for their updated smartwatch platform is that it will bring together the best of Wear OS and Tizen. Up to this point, one of the biggest advantages of Spotify on the Samsung Galaxy Watch is that — unlike the Wear OS app — is the ability to download music and podcasts for offline playback.

During the Google I/O 2021 Developer Keynote, Spotify shared that their Wear OS app would soon be updated with support for downloading “your favorite playlists and podcasts.”

We believe that wearables will be more and more important in the future, and we see our investment in Wear as absolutely essential for Spotify. Jessika Malmcrona, Product Lead for Car & Wearables at Spotify

