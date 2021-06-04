Alphabet Scoop 125: Pixel Buds A-Series review

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss the new Google Pixel Buds and Huawei’s new HarmonyOS.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are published every Friday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts
Read More
- Google unveils $99 Pixel Buds A-Series with upgraded connectivity, no volume swipe gesture
- Pixel Buds A-Series Review: ‘Hey Google’ and the best features without deal-breaking flaws
- Google fixed the frustrating audio cutouts on Pixel Buds A-Series — Here’s how
- Huawei’s HarmonyOS arrives w/ iPad-inspired tablet UI, apparent Android base
- Huawei Watch 3 review: harmonious hand hardware? [Video]
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Google products on Amazon to support Alphabet Scoop!
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel