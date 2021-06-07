Android users will soon be able to join FaceTime calls via browser

- Jun. 7th 2021 10:15 am PT

Apple announced a whole slew of features for FaceTime today, but there was one major announcement for Android users: You’ll soon be able to join FaceTime calls via your phone’s web browser.

Famously, Steve Jobs said in 2010 when FaceTime was announced that it would be based on open standards and work cross-platform. That reality didn’t play out until today, at WWDC 2021, where Apple announced that FaceTime calls will now work on Android and Windows devices via the web.

Now, FaceTime is based on a lot of open standards — H.264 video, AAC audio, and a bunch of alphabet soup acronyms — and we’re going to take it all the way. We’re going to the standards bodies starting tomorrow, and we’re going to make FaceTime an open industry standard.

Other features coming to the latest versions of FaceTime include:

  • Spatial Audio support 
  • Grid view for videos
  • Portrait mode for videos
  • FaceTime links
  • Join FaceTime calls from the web on Android and Windows
  • SharePlay for sharing content during FaceTime, including screen shoaring, music, and more

Read more about the latest version of FaceTime at 9to5Mac.

