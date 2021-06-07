Google Assistant bringing Duplex restaurant bookings to smart displays, expanding Guest Mode

- Jun. 7th 2021 9:00 am PT

After launching to users in 2018 and expanding to online orders earlier this year, Google Duplex on Assistant is making its debut on Nest smart displays in the near future as another feature also expands to more users.

Google announced today that, “soon,” Nest smart displays will be able to book a table at a restaurant using Duplex. Phrases such as “Hey Google, book a table at [restaurant]” will trigger the process just like it does on smartphones. Google says, too, that a “book a table there” chip will appear when users are looking at details of a supported restaurant.

Soon, making a dinner reservation at a restaurant will get even easier using your Nest smart display. Just say, “Hey Google, book a table at Osteria Morini ” or another supported restaurant of your choice. You can also tap on the ‘book a table there’ suggestion chip when viewing the details of a restaurant. 

While no date is available for Duplex on smart displays just yet, starting today, Google is making an expansion to “Guest Mode.” The feature debuted earlier this year in English, but starting today, it’s available in six new languages. Those include French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, and Korean. As before, the feature is available on Google speakers and smart displays, just now in seven total languages.

Google also today reiterated the rollout of customizing notifications in the Home app’s “Feed,” which rolled out back in April. Also, the Home app will now add the “Household Contacts” setup to the initial setup of a smart display or smart speaker.

