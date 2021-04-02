With the last major overhaul in 2019, Google simplified the Home app to have two primary screens from four. Google Home now has settings to customize the “Feed” tab to “choose the types of events” that can appear.

Widely rolled today, there’s a new button in the top-left corner at the top of Google Home’s second tab. The “Feed customization settings” page starts with “Whole home” where Google lists two categories:

Household Routines: Home & Away Routine

Wi-Fi: Network status, Wi-Fi activity

“Cameras” will list what devices are available in your home, with capabilities varying depending on the model. The Nest Cam on the Hub Max just shows “Seen events,” like People and Motion, but the Hello video doorbell would also show Packages. Set Zones are also listed.

These new Google Home settings can make the Feed tab less overwhelming to use with its two sections for Priority and Recent events already quite busy. Discover suggestions at the bottom are unchanged, but Google did update the header font for each section to be bolder.

Google first announced this feature last month with Home 2.34 — alongside real-time Google/Nest Wifi stats and Nest Hub (2nd gen) support, but it’s now widely rolled out (server-side update) on Android and iOS following this week’s 2.35 update that revealed a new Nest device.

