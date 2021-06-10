Google’s efforts with Android TV OS seem to finally be in gear with new hardware, Google TV, and more. As the platform expands, the YouTube app for Android TV has just passed 100 million installs.

According to the Play Store, Youtube for Android TV now has over 100 million installs all-time since its release in 2014. Android Police notes that the previous milestone, 50 million installs, in May of 2020. While the timing is never 100% in the Play Store, this is still some impressive growth for Google’s platform.

What’s notable here is that YouTube is a pre-installed app on virtually all Android TV devices, so this metric gives us a good indication of how the platform is growing and expanding. Recently, Google mentioned that there are over 80 million monthly active Android TV devices in the wild, so YouTube having over 100 million installs tells us that even more have been sold and fallen out of rotation.

It doesn’t really come as a surprise, though. 2020 was a huge year of growth for nearly every streaming platform, except Roku. Google even mentioned at I/O that Android TV growth jumped by 80% in the United States.

