- Jun. 14th 2021 8:12 am PT

Android Auto issues can stem from a faulty update or an issue on specific devices, and for the past couple of months, Samsung users have been reporting an issue where Android Auto would crash when the device was unlocked. Now, a fix has been confirmed to be coming soon.

A thread on Google’s support forums picked up quite a few replies from frustrated Samsung Galaxy users who were having Android Auto crash when their phone was unlocked. The problem appears to affect multiple Galaxy models, but not for all users.

The cause, though, seems to have come from Samsung’s end. In a comment, a member of the Android Auto team confirmed that a fix is coming, but that fix will be applied by Samsung alongside the July security/maintenance update.

Thanks for all the reports. We informed the Samsung team and they have  applied a fix on an upcoming upgrade as part of the regular July maintenance release to resolve this issue. Please keep checking for system updates on the device.

While it’s unfortunate that users will have to wait at least another two weeks to get the needed fix, it’s certainly good to see that things should finally get patched up.

This also serves as a wonderful reminder of why regular security updates like these are so important. Beyond just improving the security of your devices, patches like this one often also come with it, which makes Samsung’s commitment to updates such an appealing part of the brand.

