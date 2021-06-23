The Stadia for Android and Google TV app officially launches today — though we’ve been using it for a few days through a simple workaround. As part of that, the Google Store is offering a “special offer” that gives you a small deal when buying both the Chromecast with Google TV and Stadia Controller.

Adding the dongle (Snow, Sunrise, Sky) and Controller (Clearly White, Just Black, Wasabi) to the cart in the US (and UK) — so far — nets you a $17.25 discount ($118.99 –> $101.74). This does not look to be a proper kit like the current Premiere Edition where the Controller and Chromecast Ultra is included in one package.

With this offer today, you’re getting two separate (and existing) boxes, with Made by Google just offering a discount to mark the launch of the game streaming service on its flagship television device. That said, this approach means you can get any color you want rather than Google limiting it to several color combinations. Additionally, you can pick the six-month Netflix bundle and still get the Controller discount.

This deal starts today and ends next Wednesday, while a $40 discount/fire sale ($99 –> $59) on Stadia Premiere Edition ends tomorrow. To provide a more end-to-end experience for Stadia, Google should eventually offer a proper package.

Save $17.25 on Chromecast with Google TV and Stadia Controller. Starts June 23, 2021 at 12:00 am PT and ends July 30, 2021 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability.

More about Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: