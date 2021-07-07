Pixel Buds A-Series gets protective cases from Nomad and Tech21 from $19

Google’s latest earbuds aren’t all that different from the ones that came before, but Pixel Buds A-Series is getting an upgrade when it comes to accessories. Soon to be sold on the Google Store, Nomad and Tech21 are making cases to protect the more affordable Pixel Buds.

Listed in the Google Store, these two cases start at $19.99. The Tech21 option is the newest addition, arriving just this week. The case comes in two colors, Grey and Green, and includes a carabine attachment in the cost. The Pixel Buds A-Series case, like many other Tech21 products, is made with a “microbe-reducing formula,” which is meant to keep the case a bit cleaner. Currently, the case is listed as “Coming Soon.”

A lightweight case to protect your smallest tech from drops and scratches. Made with a built-in microbe-reducing formula. Keep your tech safe and close to hand with a convenient and easy-to-attach carabiner.









The Nomad case for Pixel Buds A-Series, meanwhile, is a leather case that costs $29.99. It’s virtually the same design from the case for standard Pixel Buds, but this A-Series version looks like it may only be available in Blue from the Google Store. The case is also being sold on Nomad’s site, though, and is shipping now in Brown and Black where the Google Store option is marked as “coming soon.”

Designed to tightly fit with our two-piece construction, Rugged Case provides additional drop and scratch protection while retaining the compact nature of your Pixel Buds A-Series in style.





A case for your earbud case may seem like overkill, but it’s an accessory that actually comes with some utility. Both Tech21 and Nomad cases protect the case itself from scratches, but also include either a carabiner or a lanyard-style attachment for the case, which gives you a bit more flexibility in how you carry your buds.

More on Pixel Buds:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: