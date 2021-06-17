Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are now available at Google Store and other retailers

- Jun. 17th 2021 11:15 am PT

0

Google’s affordable true wireless earbuds, the $99 Pixel Buds A-Series, are now available for proper purchase at various retailers in the United States.

First unveiled two weeks ago, the Pixel Buds A-Series offer many of the same smarts as last year’s more premium Pixel Buds, but at a much more affordable price point. Just as the Pixel 3a and 4a have been fantastic mid-range smartphone options with Google’s software enhancements, our Ben Schoon shared in his review that the Pixel Buds A-Series are a great mid-tier option for true wireless earbuds.

At $99, Pixel Buds A-Series are not the most affordable truly wireless earbuds out there. They’re also not the most expensive. What they manage to be is a definitive middle ground. You might lose some expected features at this price point, like wireless charging, but you’re also getting features that low-end earbuds can’t compete with such as “Hey Google” and Adaptive Sound.

Up until now, the Pixel Buds A-Series were only available for pre-order from places like the Google Store. As of today, the new earbuds are now available for same-day purchase from retailers in the United States, including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and, of course, the Google Store. Many brick-and-mortar stores even have the Pixel Buds A-Series on the shelves ready to buy. Regardless of where you buy, you’ll find the same $99 price tag.

The formal launch of the Pixel Buds A-Series lands on the same day that the company has launched its flagship Google Store location in New York City, a fact that is unlikely to be a coincidence. While the Pixel Buds A-Series are not the most significant hardware launch Google is expected to have this year, it makes sense to use that debut.

More on Made by Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review