Google Search app reminders appear to be broken for many users

If you like to set reminders for yourself using Google Search, then you might currently be experiencing problems as the feature is currently broken for many users.

The issue was first spotted by Piunika Web (h/t Android Police) and applies directly to the Google Search app. Using the Google Search app, if you didn’t already know, you can set a reminder using the “remind me” or “set a reminder for” syntax. You are normally able to then specify a time and date for when you’ll be notified by your device as to when something is due.

You can type reminders out, or use the microphone icon within the Google Search app to initiate voice command recognition. At the moment, instead of loading the reminder prompt, you’ll just get a list of results within the Google Search app. That said, you’re still able to use the Google Assistant reminder functionality just fine without any sort of hiccups or roadblocks.





Reports of issues being able to set or adjust reminders using the Google Search app have grown over on the official Support pages, with a surge in recent weeks on a thread that dates back to 2019. Having tested on several of our own devices, we’re also lacking the reminder functionality too. We’re not sure when a fix will be coming as this issue has already been referred to the Google Search team some weeks ago — with no apparent resolution forthcoming.

One workaround for many of you out there that like settings reminders within the Google Search app is just to ask the Google Assistant to take care of it until we get a proper resolution.

