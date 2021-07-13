Deals: Google Pixel 4 now $399 off, Acer Chromebook Spin 713 sees first discount, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $399 discount on Google Pixel 4. That’s on top of the first discount on the just-released Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and Jabra Elite 85t earbuds for $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4 falls to Amazon low at $399 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 Android Smartphone for $400. Normally fetching as much as $799, which is what it just dropped from at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, matching the best price of the year and our previous mention. That’s alongside being marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save $80 on Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713

Best Buy is currently offering the all-new 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $619. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen while knocking $80 off the price tag. Sporting a 13.5-inch 2K display, Acer’s latest Chromebook arrives with an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Living up to its Spin 713 naming scheme, it can fold from a typical laptop into a tab design thanks to a folding hinge form factor. Then, on the I/O side of things, you’re looking at a Thunderbolt 4 port, joined by HDMI, microSD, and more. Plus, Wi-Fi 6 and 11-hour battery life round out the package. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation 2020 model.

Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are down to $180

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $180. Regularly $230, this is a solid $50 price drop, matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. These earbuds include a Qi-ready wireless charging case that provides up to 25-hours of total play time alongside customizable onboard touch “MyControls.” They also carry an adjustable noise cancellation option so you can dial in exactly how much background noise you want to hear or not. The 6-mic array and wind protection allow users to “make and take calls anywhere” as well.

