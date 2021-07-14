Google Play Books now lets you create custom shelves, get wishlist discount notifications

Google’s “Play” family of apps is now down to the Store, Games, and Books after the Google TV and YouTube Music revamps. An update to Google Play Books today adds the ability to create custom shelves for better content organization.

In the “Library” tab, there’s a new “Shelves” section between “Your books” and “Series.” This “top request from Play Books readers” lets you create and organize books into “themed collections.”

We made a shelf for our must-read ebooks for “Summer 2021.” You can also designate your “All-time favorites” so you always have a list of recommendations ready. Create a “Family listening” shelf for the audiobooks you’re saving for a family road trip. Custom shelves make it easy to find the right book at the right time.

A centered “Create new” FAB at the bottom of the screen asks you to name the shelf. Afterwards, long-pressing on any work will surface an “Add to shelf” button. Besides getting a list of existing collections, you can quickly generate more.

Meanwhile, new Play Store filters let you browse by language, price range, or just see discounted books. Similarly, there are now customized discount notifications on Android:

If you sample or wishlist a book, you’ll receive an email if that title is discounted in the future (just make sure you’re opted in to marketing emails from Google Play). Take advantage of this feature by wishlisting the titles that interest you when you come across them in the Play Books app.

Custom shelves in Google Play Books are already rolled out on Android.

