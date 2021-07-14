Google Sheets racks up 1 billion Play Store downloads

Google Sheets has joined a very exclusive club after reaching the 1 billion download milestone over on the Play Store.

Although an excellent free alternative to Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets isn’t necessarily as useful on mobile as it is in a full web browser — making it less of a “must download” than other Workspace applications. The experience is fine when working with smaller spreadsheets and documents but can feel a little cramped on your smartphone when working with larger files.

While it is clearly popular, Docs hit the same milestone almost a year ago back in October 2020. The app has some neat features and can sometimes just provide enough to get “proper” tasks done. A dedicated dark mode is one addition that really makes using Sheets on your smartphone a more enticing experience too. Either way, reaching 1 billion downloads is no mean feat and one that only a handful of applications has even achieved since the Play Store launched, especially as Sheets is not pre-installed on devices as standard (via Android Police).

There is no denying that Google Sheets is a useful app to download to your device if you just want to make some on-the-fly changes or tweaks. You can also use the customary in-app chat when collaborating upon documents with colleagues. It wouldn’t be a Google-made app without offering yet another messaging system, would it? As for the interface, it hasn’t really changed since it first hit mobile devices but with the Workspace rebrand back in 2020, it did gain a brand-new homescreen icon.

