Google is making it easier to review, reply, and resolve comments in Sheets with a new consolidated sidebar that matches the one already available in Docs.

Next to the Share and Meet presentation buttons is a “Comments” icon that opens a right sidebar. It’s also accessible from:

The “open all comments” item in the sheet tab.

The “open” from any comment anchored to a cell.

A new button in the comment overlay that allows you to page between comment threads in a document.

Besides reviewing and taking action on conversation threads, you can apply filters to sort by All, For you, Open, and Resolved with the ability to refine by sheet. There’s also a new next/last navigator to progress through all comments directly in the spreadsheet.

Collaborating with teammates is more important than ever, and comments are a powerful way to discuss and collaborate wherever you and your colleagues are, and whenever you’re working. By making it easier to review, respond to, and resolve comments in Sheets, it’s easier to collaborate to create more impactful data and analysis.

This new Google Sheet sidebar for comments is rolling out now and will be fully available over the coming weeks for all Workspace customers.

