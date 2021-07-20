Android 12 bug sees missed call notification stuck on Pixel phones, will be fixed

The beta releases of Android 12 have, mostly, been pretty stable so far, but as with any early release, there are usually a few quirky bugs throughout. In Android 12 Beta 3, an annoying hiccup on Pixel phones sees the missed call notification stuck, but Google is aware and planning to fix the issue.

If you’re rocking the Android 12 Beta on your primary smartphone, you may have noticed by this point that notifications from the dialer app can get stuck. Users have reported on Google’s issue tracker that, most commonly, notifications for missed calls are coming in on Android 12 but getting stuck at this point. Personally, I also encountered a notification asking if a call was spam getting stuck.

In the short term, the easy way to fix this problem is to simply reboot your phone. While swiping or opening the missed call notification won’t dismiss it, rebooting your Pixel while it’s on Android 12 will immediately patch things up.

Further, it’s been noted that Google is aware of this problem and planning to roll out the fix in the “next Android release.” Presumably, that will come either in the form of an “Android 12 Beta 3.1” or in the fourth beta release, which should arrive sometime in August.

This issue has been fixed and the fix will be available in the next Android release.

