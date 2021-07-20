Google stops showing ‘AMP’ label in search results on mobile

For the past few years, Google has been pushing a technology called “AMP” that is meant to speed up the mobile web. Now that it’s been widely adopted, though, Google is removing the “AMP” icon from Search results, instead showing the mobile-optimized pages just like everything else.

As spotted by SearchEngineLand, Google has completely stopped showing the “lighting” icon that’s been labeling AMP results in Search for the past few years. That icon has changed a few times since 2016, but it’s always been in place to some extent or another. As you can see in the screenshots below, search results from our own site that supports AMP are not labeled as such. This applies to both search results and the “Top Stories” carousel. Sites that support AMP do still open AMP pages when clicked despite the icon not being present anymore.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, though. Google announced this change back in April. At the time, Google teased “other ways to help identify content with a great page experience.” Since then, a test has shown up for some users that showed an icon similar to what was used for AMP, but it hasn’t rolled out widely yet.







