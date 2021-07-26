Android 12 Beta 3.1 rolling out with Pixel bug fixes

Almost two weeks after the last major release in the preview program, Android 12 Beta 3.1 is rolling out with key bug fixes on Pixel phones.

Beta 3.1 addresses several complaints that can impact day-to-day usage of Android 12 as more -and-more users sign-up for the preview. One of the biggest fixes is for restarts taking quite some time because your phone was actually stuck in a boot loop. Meanwhile, the System UI will crash less often, while apps should stay open longer in the background.

The full release notes are as follows:

Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the System UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Android low memory killer daemon (lmkd) to excessively kill processes.

Note: The known issues listed for the Beta 3 release still apply to Beta 3.1. Additional fixes are being rolled out through the Play Store to address stability issues observed on Android 12 Beta builds.

Android 12 Beta 3.1 (SPB3.210618.016) is rolling out soon as an OTA (797 kB — yes Kilobyte — on a Pixel 4a, 2.93MB on a Pixel 5) that can be easily installed via the “Check for update” button in Settings. It’s also available via manual download and flashing. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12.

