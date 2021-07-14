Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 3 [Gallery]

The previous beta at the start of June continued rolling out many of the mobile operating system’s upcoming consumer-facing capabilities and changes. Over the coming hours, we will dive into today’s Android 12 Beta 3 release to chronicle all the new features.

The newest features in Android 12 Beta 3 will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.

Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 1, DP2, DP3, Beta 1, and Beta 2.

App shortcut menu: Theming & Prominent ‘Widgets’ shortcut

Thicker Pixel Launcher search bar, mic icon replaces Assistant logo

Pixel Tips redesign

Standalone Power Menu settings to control ‘Hold for Assistant’

Settings app > System > Gestures > System navigation > [settings icon] > Gesture Settings

App Info tweaks

Settings app removes colorful icons

Power and Menu shortcuts flip places in Quick Settings

A win for muscle memory











At a Glance is now ‘Live Space’

Camera-backed auto-rotate

Pronounced rectangular buttons in the screenshot tray

