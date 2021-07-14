Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 3 [Gallery]

- Jul. 14th 2021 10:20 am PT

The previous beta at the start of June continued rolling out many of the mobile operating system’s upcoming consumer-facing capabilities and changes. Over the coming hours, we will dive into today’s Android 12 Beta 3 release to chronicle all the new features.

The newest features in Android 12 Beta 3 will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.

Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 1, DP2, DP3, Beta 1, and Beta 2.

Google Camera 8.3 arrives with Material You colors and tweaks

Google Camera 8.3 featuring Material You coloring

App shortcut menu: Theming & Prominent ‘Widgets’ shortcut

Pixel Tips redesign

Standalone Power Menu settings to control ‘Hold for Assistant’

Disable corner swipe to launch Assistant

  • Settings app > System > Gestures > System navigation > [settings icon] > Gesture Settings

App Info tweaks

Wi-Fi toggle no longer at bottom of Internet list + ‘Turn off Wi-Fi’ button

Updated Android 12 toggles across Settings app

Settings app removes colorful icons

Power and Menu shortcuts flip places in Quick Settings

  • A win for muscle memory

Redesign of ‘Wallpaper & style’ app

At a Glance is now ‘Live Space’

Camera-backed auto-rotate

Scrolling Screenshots

  • Pronounced rectangular buttons in the screenshot tray

