Samsung’s August update will apparently bring One UI 3.1.1 to Galaxy S21 series

As the company continues to push out its July patch to many devices, the first bit of news on the Samsung August update is coming out. Apparently, it will bring One UI 3.1.1 to the Galaxy S21 series.

It’s fairly common for Samsung to introduce minor One UI updates on new devices, and it’s expecting that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be the first devices using One UI 3.1.1. Ahead of that launch on August 11, though, it seems the update could debut on other devices.

TizenHelp spotted (but neglected to link to) a Samsung forum moderator who mentioned that the August security patch will bring One UI 3.1.1 with it, possibly starting on the Galaxy S21 series. It’s probably best to take this with a grain of salt given there’s no context for us to dig into, but the release timing makes sense. If Samsung does intend to release the update on its next smartphones, a slow rollout to older devices makes sense.

If all goes to pattern, the August patch for Samsung’s smartphones will likely arrive within the first day or two of the month before trickling out to various models over the next few weeks.

