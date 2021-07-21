Samsung reportedly manages IPX8 water resistance for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

- Jul. 21st 2021 7:26 am PT

0

When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, we were mostly impressed with what Samsung had to offer, but there were clear roadblocks to mass adoption. One of those issues was water resistance as the Fold 2 quite simply had none. Apparently, Samsung has solved that problem on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, managing to offer IPX8 water resistance on both devices, according to a reliable source.

Max Weinbach, the man responsible for countless Samsung leaks over the past couple of years, mentioned on Twitter that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would carry water resistance. This is something that was expected based on past rumors and reports, but what’s impressive is that Samsung managed IPX8 protection.

This tells us that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be in the same ballpark as normal flagship smartphones when it comes to protection from the elements, though it’s unclear what level of dust protection will be in place.

Strong water resistance is almost a crucial feature to most smartphones at this point, as it’s the best peace of mind that your phone won’t die if you get caught in a rainstorm or accidentally end up in the water.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11.

More on Galaxy Z Fold 3:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3