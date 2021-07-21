Samsung reportedly manages IPX8 water resistance for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, we were mostly impressed with what Samsung had to offer, but there were clear roadblocks to mass adoption. One of those issues was water resistance as the Fold 2 quite simply had none. Apparently, Samsung has solved that problem on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, managing to offer IPX8 water resistance on both devices, according to a reliable source.

Max Weinbach, the man responsible for countless Samsung leaks over the past couple of years, mentioned on Twitter that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would carry water resistance. This is something that was expected based on past rumors and reports, but what’s impressive is that Samsung managed IPX8 protection.

This tells us that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be in the same ballpark as normal flagship smartphones when it comes to protection from the elements, though it’s unclear what level of dust protection will be in place.

Strong water resistance is almost a crucial feature to most smartphones at this point, as it’s the best peace of mind that your phone won’t die if you get caught in a rainstorm or accidentally end up in the water.

Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCV — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 21, 2021

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11.

More on Galaxy Z Fold 3:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: