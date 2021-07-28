Deals: Nokia 8.3 drops to $420, DJI OM 4 $129, Pixel Buds A-Series from $50, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone at $420. That’s alongside DJI’s OM 4 Android gimbal at $129 and this Verizon sale that’s taking up to 50% off accessories like the Pixel Buds A-Series. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a clear case for $420. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price there to date. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Plus, our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect.

DJI’s OM 4 Android gimbal drops to $129

Amazon currently offers the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal for $129. Normally fetching $149, you’re looking at only the second discount so far since launching last year, with today’s offer saving you $20 to mark the second-best price to date that comes within $10 of the all-time low.

DJI OM 4 enters as the brand’s latest smartphone gimbal, bringing multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone or Android handset. A redesigned magnetic phone mount allows for quickly locking your gear into place on the brand’s popular gimbal to create silky-smooth shots. There are also some other notable features built-in to take your videography to the next level, like DynamicZoom and ActiveTrack 3.0. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Verizon takes up to 50% off accessories including Pixel Buds A-Series

Verizon Wireless is launching a new accessory sale today that takes as much as 50% off when you buy more than one of the eligible offerings. With discounts on everything from Google’s latest Pixel Buds to iPhone 12 cases, popular Sony ANC headphones, Logitech Mac peripherals, and more, today’s sale is 10% below our previous mention and the best promotion to date. Just peruse all of the accessories here (some exclusions do apply) and add three items to your cart to lock in 30% in savings, four to raise that discount to 40%, and then five or more to score the full 50% off. Shipping is free across the board on orders over $49, and prices start at $10. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale below, as well as additional details on the terms and conditions.

Our top pick falls to the Google Pixel Buds A-Series starting at $50 when fully taking advantage of the promotion. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $49 in savings, with today’s offer marking still one of the very first discounts and a new low.

