Last year, Lenovo launched the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro as a high-end competitor to the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Today, Lenovo is following that up with a mid-range Android tablet, the Tab P11, due out later this month.

Lenovo’s goal with the Tab P11 is to strike a good balance between a work machine that’s ready to be productive and a tablet that’s easily handed off to your kids. At the core of the latter front is the inclusion of Google Kids Space, which makes age-appropriate apps, games, and more safely available to little ones.

For productivity, the Tab P11 packs the modest yet capable Snapdragon 662 processor, complete with 6GB of RAM and LTE connectivity. On the front, you’ll find an 11-inch, 2000×1200 resolution IPS display, which you can make a bit more productive with a separate Precision Pen 2 stylus.

The Tab P11 also has an 8MP front-facing camera that offers built-in “Smart Privacy” to blur your background during video calls, as well as “hands free login.”

Lenovo is also offering an attachable “Keyboard Pack” for the Tab P11 with a full keyboard and a touchpad. When paired with the rear kickstand folio, the P11 can offer a pseudo-laptop experience, which can last for up to 15 hours of usage.

You can pick up the Lenovo Tab P11 starting at $229.99 later this month in one of two colorways, Platinum Grey and Slate Grey.

More on Lenovo:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: