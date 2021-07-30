Google Meet is now a simple PWA on Mac, Windows, and Chrome OS

Like Chat, Google Meet now has a Progressive Web App (PWA) that allows for quick dock, taskbar, or launcher access.

The Google Meet PWA is meant to simply provide users with an icon that launches the same landing page but with a blue app bar up top instead of a tab strip. The date and time are conveniently listed above alongside settings. Your Google avatar remains in the top-right next to the launcher that opens apps back in your main browsing window.

This Progressive Web Application (PWA) has all the same features as Google Meet on the web, but as a standalone app it’s easier to find and use, and it streamlines your workflow by eliminating the need to switch between tabs.

Elsewhere on the page is a prominent “New meeting” button with three options for starting a call and the text field to enter a meeting code.

Like other PWAs, you must be running Chrome 73 or newer with support for macOS, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS. It’s widely rolled out today with the “Install” prompt appearing at the right of your address bar.

There will also be an offer to try the Google Meet web app in the upper right-hand corner of the main Google Meet opening page

It’s available to all Workspace customers, as well as personal Google Accounts.

