Google will soon automatically save your progress in Forms, including quizzes

- Aug. 3rd 2021 3:26 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Google Forms is beginning to roll out a highly requested feature that will see entered text, selections, and other progress be automatically saved as a draft. This allows you to easily return to a task or assignment. 

Google will automatically save progress in a Form, Quiz, or Quiz assignment in Classroom as a draft for 30 days from your last edit or until submission. The top of the form will feature a “Saving” indicator with cloud icon to signal status. 

End users have to be signed into their Google Account for this to occur. Just reopen the form to see your past progress. This is useful, especially for students, when:

  • You can’t complete a form or quiz in one sitting
  • You have to switch between multiple devices
  • You have low internet connectivity
Google Forms save progress

It saves you from having to start over, though owners/editors can disable on a form-by-form basis. Google cites the follow use cases where that might apply, but the capability will otherwise be enabled by default:

  • Used for repeated data entry
  • Embedded in websites
  • On certain shared devices, such as registration or information kiosks

To disable this feature, within Google Forms, go to Settings > Presentation > Restrictions and select “Disable autosave for all respondents”.

The ability for Google Forms to automatically save progress is rolling out starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks on both Workspace and personal accounts.

More about Google Forms:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Forms

Google Forms

About the Author