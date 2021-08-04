Google says Pixel 6 will be pricey, but how much would you pay for it? [poll]

Based on what Google announced this week for its next set of flagship phones, the company is going all in on the premium space. Obviously, that’s going to come with a cost for potential customers, and Google isn’t being shy that the Pixel 6 price will be on the higher end of the spectrum.

The design of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro uses premium materials including metal and glass along with new camera sensors, and most importantly, a premium and custom chipset in “Tensor.” Other rumors have mentioned up to 12GB of RAM, storage upgrades, and more. These designs, materials, and the R&D involved in making a custom chip don’t come cheap.

While, of course, Google is not confirming the exact price of its Pixel 6 series, the company is strongly hinting that it’ll be pretty expensive. Speaking to the Verge, Google’s Rick Osterloh said Pixel 6 will “certainly be a premium-priced product.” In another interview with German publication Spiegel, Osterloh specifically said that “Pixel 6 will be expensive,” but went on to say that it will be a “mainstream premium product.”

How does this give us a hint at the Pixel 6 price? “Premium-priced” can easily be read at over $1,000, but “mainstream” hints that the starting price might be just a little bit less.

But the bigger question beyond what Google will charge is what you as a customer would be willing to pay. Personally, I’m thinking the smaller Pixel 6 would be ideally priced at $899 or $999, right around the Galaxy S21+. From there, Pixel 6 Pro could fall at $1,099 or $1,199 to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, but in both cases, I’m hoping for the lower of the two options mentioned. Given Google’s focus on the US market, these prices would be ideal for carriers too, likely falling around $30-$40 per month, depending on the model picked. It will also be interesting to see what Google can pull off as far as sales go.

