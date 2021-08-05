Deals: Google Pixelbook Go sees $100 discount, Pixel Stand $35, Surface Duo $398, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a notable back-to-school offer on the Google Pixelbook Go at $100 off. That’s alongside the official Pixel Stand for $35 and Microsoft’s folding Surface Duo smartphone from $398. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixelbook Go sees $100 discount in time for back to school

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB for $749. Down from the $849 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while marking the second-best price to date and an all-around rare discount in the first place.

Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display. Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i5 or i7 processor, has a 1080p or 4K panel, and is backed by as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2 pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5 mm port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review.

Google’s Pixel Stand is down to a new low

After getting a first official look at the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro earlier this week, we’re now seeing a notable discount go live on the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger at Amazon. Having dropped in price to $35, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 below our previous mention and as much as 55% off the usual up to $79 price tag. Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 5 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Get in the folding phone game with Microsoft Surface Duo

Woot is offering the Microsoft Surface Duo 256GB locked to AT&T for $470. Having retailed for $1,500, we’ve more recently been seeing a $750 going rate at Best Buy with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 to mark a new low. You can also score the 128GB model for $398.

Delivering a dual AMOLED screen form factor, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging and an 11MP camera.

