Google’s new safety measures for kids include image removals, will enable SafeSearch for existing accounts

In a blog post today, Google is announcing several new online tools and changes to its various products that are designed to protect kids under the age of 18. These changes encompass Search, YouTube Kids, and much more.

One of the key changes Google is making today is the ability for children to have “more control” over their imagery on the internet. A new policy implemented “in the coming weeks” by Google will allow kids under the age of 18 or their parents to request the removal of their images from Google Search.

In the coming weeks, we’ll introduce a new policy that enables anyone under the age of 18, or their parent or guardian, to request the removal of their images from Google Image results. Of course, removing an image from Search doesn’t remove it from the web, but we believe this change will help give young people more control of their images online.

Beyond that, Google is also enhancing the results of Search for minors by enabling SafeSearch by default on accounts owned by those under the age of 18:

In the coming months, we’ll turn SafeSearch on for existing users under 18 and make this the default setting for teens setting up new accounts.

Google’s other changes include applying SafeSearch to results from Smart Displays such as the Nest Hub and turning off Location History for users under 18. Another big change Google is making is restricting ad targeting based on gender, age, or interests of anyone under 18.

On the YouTube front, Google is enabling bedtime and “take a break” reminders for accounts under 18 and will enhance safeguards around commercial content. YouTube will also set the default upload status of videos from ages 13-17 to the “most private” option.

