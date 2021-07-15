Google rolling out ‘delete last 15 min’ of Search history shortcut on iOS, coming to Android later

To complement existing auto-delete controls for Search history, Google at I/O 2021 announced a way to quickly delete your last 15 minutes of queries on the Android and iOS apps. This shortcut is rolling out now on the latter platform.

In the mobile applications, tapping your profile avatar will reveal a new “Delete last 15 min” button underneath “Search history.” On iOS, Google already offers an Incognito mode, but this might offer a more streamlined experience. It’s similar to the “Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week” or “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you” commands on Assistant where accidental hotword activations occasionally happen.

It joins the ability to have Search history (Web & App Activity) automatically delete every 3, 18, or 36 months, with that middle increment the current default for new accounts. Google says this shortcut is available now for iOS, but we’ve yet to encounter it, while it will be available on Android later this year.

Google today also officially announced the ability to lock the My Activity page behind extra sign-in verification with your credentials so that users of shared devices do not have wide latitude on your personal information.

More about Google Search:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: